2 more measles cases in Maricopa County confirmed with more exposure locations

Maricopa County health officials say they have confirmed additional measles cases and are alerting the public of possible locations of exposure.

The Department of Public Health says two more cases have been confirmed since exposures were announced earlier this month.

The first Maricopa County case involved an international visitor, according to officials. Details about the second and third cases were not immediately available.

Officials have identified five locations where others may have been exposed to the virus and they are working to identify possible other locations:



Honey and Vine Restaurant at San Tan Mountain

7101 S. Gilbert Rd., Chandler February 14, 6pm-11pm Watch for symptoms through March 6

Orlando Auto Body

3055 W. Williams Field Rd., Gilbert February 16, 3pm-5:30pm Watch for symptoms through March 8

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

1312 E. Motorplex Loop, Gilbert February 16, 3:30pm-6:00pm Watch for symptoms through March 8

Caldwell County BBQ

18324 E. Nunneley Rd., Gilbert February 16, 6pm-9:30pm Watch for symptoms through March 8

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream—Queen Creek

21182 S. Ellsworth Loop Rd., Queen Creek February 17, 6pm-9:30pm Watch for symptoms through March 9



“Individuals who were at the following locations at the listed dates and times may have been exposed and should watch for symptoms for the 21 days following their exposure,” officials said Thursday.

Measles was eliminated in the United States in 2000, after zero virus spread for more than a year, largely due to a “highly effective vaccination campaign,” according to the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

However, clusters in the US are still possible because the virus is not eliminated worldwide. There are several countries with active outbreaks.