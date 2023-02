PHOENIX — A $2 million Mega Millions ticket was sold in Phoenix for Tuesday night's drawing!

According to the Arizona Lottery, the ticket was sold at the Fry's near 24th Street and Baseline Road.

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's drawing were: 2, 15, 30, 36, 63, and Mega Ball: 24.

Nobody won the full Mega Millions jackpot, so Friday night's drawing will have a $126 million jackpot.