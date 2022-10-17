16-year-old entrepreneur to open second Valley flower-coffee shop

PHOENIX — Stemistry, a flower store and coffee lab founded by a Valley entrepreneur when he was only 15, is planning to open a second location in Heritage Square in downtown Phoenix this fall.

The new location will be in the Teeter-Carriage House at 618 E. Adams St., which was built in 1899. The space will be renovated to feature such elements as mushroom wood and a 3D immersive experience.

“I am so excited to expand Stemistry into a new location in downtown Phoenix,” Stemistry founder Dylan Capshaw, now 16, said. “The community has been incredibly supportive. We look forward to being able to offer new items at this store and welcome first-time guests in.”

Stemistry offers pre-made bouquets and features a build-your-own bouquet bar, where patrons can pick out flowers, pay by the stem, and craft their own floral masterpieces.

