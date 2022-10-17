12-year-old West Valley girl survives being struck by lightning

PHOENIX — A 12-year-old girl was hospitalized Saturday after being struck by lightning while playing outside her home in the West Valley.

Her heart stopped, but her father got to her immediately and performed CPR to resuscitate her.

Kevin Foster, with Valleywise Health, works with burn and lighting strike patients and says that the girl's father and Fire Department were instrumental in saving her life.

The fire department transported her to Banner Thunderbird and flew her to Valleywise Health — she then went from the pediatric trauma unit to the burn center.

According to Foster, since that time, she has recovered very well. She has one small superficial burn likely a contact area/entrance wound, however, she has no acute injuries or burns to worry about.

“This story has a very happy ending,” says Foster.

Foster says that the main concern with lightning strike victims is the amount of electricity that comes in contact with the body. It often causes burns and cardiac problems and has enough force to launch the victim which can result in further injury if the victim survives. He also says that damage to the nervous system is common.

Dr. Forster also advised that getting struck by lightning is extremely uncommon, but if you can see lightning or hear thunder, you can get struck.