$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Phoenix for Saturday's drawing

Ticket was sold at the Fry's Marketplace near Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard
A rack with cards bettors can use to choose their own numbers to purchase lottery tickets for the Saturday Oct. 29, drawing of the Powerball lottery, are on a counter at a market in Prospect, Pa., Friday, Oct. 28, 2022. Saturday's jackpot projected winnings of an estimated $825 million is the fifth-highest in U.S. history. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Posted at 10:52 AM, Jul 17, 2023
PHOENIX — While the Powerball jackpot continues to grow without a winner, one person landed a $100,000 payday after buying a ticket in Phoenix for Saturday's drawing!

A $50,000 ticket, with a Power Play win making it a $100,000 ticket, was sold at the Fry's Marketplace near Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard.

The ticket matched four out of five numbers with a Powerball match.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were: 2, 9, 43, 55, 57, Powerball: 18.

The jackpot for Monday night's drawing has reached $900,000. It is the third-largest Powerball prize and the seventh-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.

