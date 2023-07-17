$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Phoenix for Saturday's drawing

PHOENIX — While the Powerball jackpot continues to grow without a winner, one person landed a $100,000 payday after buying a ticket in Phoenix for Saturday's drawing!

A $50,000 ticket, with a Power Play win making it a $100,000 ticket, was sold at the Fry's Marketplace near Cave Creek Road and Tatum Boulevard.

The ticket matched four out of five numbers with a Powerball match.

The winning numbers for Saturday's drawing were: 2, 9, 43, 55, 57, Powerball: 18.

The jackpot for Monday night's drawing has reached $900,000. It is the third-largest Powerball prize and the seventh-largest lottery jackpot in U.S. history.