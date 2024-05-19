10-year-old in extremely critical condition after being pulled from Phoenix pool

PHOENIX, AZ — A 10-year-old girl has been taken to a hospital in extremely critical condition after being pulled from a Phoenix pool Sunday afternoon.

Officials were called to a home in the area of 15th Avenue and Osborn Road just after 3 p.m. There, they found that the girl was unconscious and not breathing.

It is unknown how long the girl was in the water.

No further information is available at this time. This incident is under investigation.

This is the 29th media-reported water-related incident involving children in the Valley this year.