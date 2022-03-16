$1 Million Powerball ticket sold in Phoenix remains unclaimed

PHOENIX — Three major lottery ticket winnings remain unclaimed in Arizona, including a $1 million Powerball ticket sold in Phoenix.

The $1 million ticket was sold at the Circle K north of Butler Drive along 27th Avenue on March 5.

The winning Powerball numbers from that drawing were 8, 23, 37, 52, 63, and Powerball number 13.

A second $50,000 Powerball ticket was sold in Littlefield at the Scenic General Store in Mohave County on March 12.

The winning Powerball numbers for that drawing were 19, 20, 37, 39, 61, and Powerball number 8.

There’s also a Fantasy 5 winning ticket of $260,000 that was sold on March 11 that remains unclaimed from the Speedway on 1st Avenue in Tucson.

The winning numbers from that drawing were 2, 6, 11, 15, and 17.

Information on how to claim prizes in Arizona can be found online here.