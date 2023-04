PHOENIX — A $1 million winning Mega Millions ticket from Tuesday night's drawing was sold in the Valley!

According to the Arizona Lottery, the ticket was sold at a Safeway in Ahwatukee near 48th Street and Elliot Road.

The winning numbers for Tuesday night's drawing were: 31, 35, 53, 54, 55, and Mega Ball: 24.

The ticket got all five numbers but did not get the Mega ball.

Nobody won the full Mega Millions jackpot, so Friday night's drawing will have an estimated $476 million jackpot.