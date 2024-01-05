1 dead, 1 injured in Phoenix park shooting near 35th and Northern avenues

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a double shooting near 35th and Northern avenues.

Just before 4 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to a park in the area for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived they located a man who was suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene. His name hasn't been released.

A second victim, also identified as a man, was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

A suspect has not been taken into custody.

Details of what led to the shooting remain under investigation.