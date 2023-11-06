'You won a $50,000 grant!': Contests, prizes and scams the Let Joe Know team warns against

We've been hearing a lot about scams lately...

"All-in-all, the guy scammed me. It was a total of $13,900. I didn't know where to go or what to do."

"I was scammed and my bank stated there is nothing they can do. I am out almost $4,000. I am a struggling grandmother raising my 15-year-old grandson."

"Joe, my friend was scammed [out] of $200,000. She is a senior citizen and she lost all her savings."

They are just three of hundreds of emails from people letting me know about scams they're facing.

It's an epidemic.

I've never seen so many people losing so much money to scammers and bad businesses.

Unfortunately, I hear about most of them after it happens and have to tell them that their money is gone. We can't do much about those, but for Arizonans who let me know before getting scammed...let's talk!

Many are getting sucked in by bogus contests you supposedly "won." It happened to Cherie.

"I received a call saying I won $800,000. There would be no taxes nor fees. Could you please call them and verify if this is legit?" Cherie asks.

No, Cherie, I'm not going to call, and neither should you.

Let's take a step back and think about it. No one can win a contest if they do not enter and no one calls out of the blue to hand over nearly $1 million.

—-

Catherine let me know she's "on the winning list."

"I have already turned them down but they keep texting that it's not a scam and it's 100% true. They are not asking for money. What should I do?" Catherine asks.

Delete, delete, delete.

Again, Catherine, if you didn't enter, you didn't win and if they have to tell you it's not a scam, it is.

If you engage with them, they will want your money.

Don't do it.

—-

Larry asked the team: "I think I'm being scammed. Can you help?"

"They sent a certificate showing I won a $50,000 government grant. Then I had to buy Apple cards for $400. Now they want $1,000 in order for FedEx to send me cash. I told them I would try and borrow," Larry says.

LARRY, STOP!

Government grants aren't contest prizes. Grants are very rare, very specific, and you have to apply. And being asked to send gift cards or cash is always a scam.

Finally, Larry says, "They also told me not to tell anyone about it due to laws."

Larry, we all need to do exactly the opposite of that!

Talk to people you see as vulnerable, especially seniors. Warn them, advise them, and tell them to call you before making any moves.

And if you are a person who has been targeted, do not reply.

Again, step back.

If the email, text or call supposedly comes from your bank or place you shop, contact them only through your account or legitimate numbers.

The Federal Trade Commission lists more ways to protect yourself against prize and contest scams.