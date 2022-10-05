"We just lost our money" Couple fights to get back $9000

You hire a contractor, agree on a price, and pay a good faith deposit.

The work is supposed to begin soon, but it doesn't.

And your money is gone.

Adlai and Eloise hired a landscaper to finish their new backyard.

"Whatever I asked he said we'll do that, we'll do that. It will look good," Adlai said.

The yard would have pavers, turf and a fire pit.

And the couple says at $18,000, the cost was better than their other estimates.

A trusted co-worker recommended the landscaper, Eber Sandoval for the job after he did work for them.

So, when Sandoval wanted half of the money upfront for materials, they say they gave him a $9,000 check.

"Of course, in the back of your mind you're handing this guy a check of $9,000. When it clears a few days later, it's out of your account," Adlai says.

But the couple says the work didn't begin as promised.

Instead, they say there were excuses like a job Sandoval said he had to finish first.

The couple says he also told them his car was in a wreck.

They say other excuses included surgery he needed and the that his dad had passed away.

In texts back and forth, Sandoval promised to finish the work.

But months later, the couple says only a plan had been drawn up and a pile of sand dropped off. That's it.

They demanded a full refund.

While Sandoval said he was trying to get that refund money to them, they didn't get it.

Then the couple says they asked that the materials they paid for be delivered and they'd find someone else to do the work.

That didn't happen either.

I'm seeing a lot of this.

You hire, you pay, and the person takes off.

It's hard getting that money back.

In this case, because Sandoval was referred by a trusted person, the couple admits not doing some things you must do before hiring anyone.

That includes checking for a contractor's license.

The state showed no license for Sandoval.

Limit upfront money.

Sandoval asked for and received a $9,000 check before any work was done.

Get a written contract with plan details, prices, a business name and address.

The couple had none of this.

They had no way to find Eber Sandoval.

When he didn't reply to us, we found addresses linked to Sandoval and went looking for answers.

But we couldn't find him at those locations.

So, they were left with a dirt filled backyard, and a hard $9,000 realization.

"We just lost our money," Adlai says.

The couple did hire someone else to finish their yard.

But they're still hoping to get some of that $9,000 back.

Mr. Sandoval, if you see this and refund the money, I will air a follow-up story saying you did do the right thing.

