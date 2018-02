Before you buy that used car, do you know if there's a lien on it?

Bank liens show up on the title itself.

But there's another group of liens called "hidden" liens that can create a big problem.

The state calls them "unresolved financial obligations."

They are entered electronically and not even shown in the title.

They could come from owing child support, not paying court fines or criminal restitution.

The state has a lien checker.

You put in the vehicle ID number and pay $1.50 for each record found.

But because liens can be added at any moment, you need to do what 90 percent of us never do.

Buyer and seller need to meet at an MVD or an authorized 3rd party office and make sure the title can be transferred.

Only then, do you pay for that car.

Click here to check if your car has a hidden lien.