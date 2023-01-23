Want to file your taxes online for free? These tax filing options won't cost you a penny

The tax filing season is here, and while that filing can be expensive for some, it can be free for others.

The two biggest online tax prep sites, TurboTax and H&R Block, offer free online filing.

Nine other tax preparers also offer free filing, and some even offer free state filing if you meet the requirements.

You need to file a simple return that's basically just a 1040 tax form without the added schedules and forms. That means most deductions, investments, or added income will require an upgrade that will add a cost.

Some free filing deals also have certain age or income limits.

TurboTax and H&R Block's free editions have no income requirements nor do they allow itemized deductions.

But H&R Block does allow unemployment income and tuition deductions that TurboTax Free does not.

The IRS website offers nine other free federal filing options that you can filter by income and age.

Some offer free state filing as well, while others don't.

TaxAct, EasyTax, and FileYourTaxes.com allow the highest income at $73,000.

OLT and FreeTaxUSA limit income to $41,000.

Four preparers have no age requirements.

The TaxSlayer free file cut-off is 57 years old.

With TaxAct, you have to be between 20 and 58 years of age.

You must go through the IRS site to get these free filer options.

Bottom line: if you don't own a home, don't have rental or much investment income, and have no business expenses, these could be for you.

Here are other ways to get free income tax preparation help in person.