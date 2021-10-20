Want faster internet speeds and secure passwords? Services you need and ones you don't

Do you have slow internet speeds at home or in the office? Have you been concerned about your passwords being secure enough?

There are products to help you with both issues, but you don't need both of them.

First, the ads for WiFi boosters promise an internet connection that's faster, better, and stronger.

"$100-$150 make-your-speed-faster claims — don't fall for it, " says Data Doctors Ken Colburn.

Colburn says the boosters are sold as ways to get around your internet plan and maybe save you money in the long run.

He doesn't see it that way.

"Your internet service provider determines how fast your speed is and no third-party device can change that," Colburn says.

Colburn says most WiFi boosters are really range extenders that can cost $20 to $30. They may increase your ability to connect, but he says they could do the opposite for speeds.

"Oftentimes when you use a range extender, it will actually be a little bit slower because that's how they work," Colburn says.

So, while he says you should avoid the boosters, there is one thing Colburn says you should get immediately: a password manager.

Password managers allow you to store all your passwords in one place and you can log in to all websites through the manager by using just one strong password.

Colburn says they are very secure.

Most password managers allow you to set up two-factor authentication and deny access based on location, device, or IP address.

LastPass, Dashlane, and KeePass are all password managers that have a free but limited service. Pay a fee monthly and you get more options.

You may ask, what if the password manager is hacked?

Colburn says all your information is encrypted so hackers would have to spend time trying to decrypt it. You would also get a warning requiring you to reset your password if there are any issues.