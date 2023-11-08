Watch Now
Vet not getting benefits? Get free attorney help!

Our Let Joe Know phone bank will run from 5-7 p.m. tonight
Posted at 9:51 AM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 11:51:23-05

PHOENIX — Veteran's Day is coming up this weekend.

And we're honoring our vets by trying to help them!

Attorneys specializing in veteran-related issues will be in our studio, taking your calls, answering your questions and hopefully guiding you to a solution.

Tonight, beginning at 5 p.m., we're partnering with the State Bar of Arizona.

For two hours, attorneys will be using their expertise to help you.

Issues could include:
-disability benefits and appeals
-discharge upgrades
-records corrections
-education benefits
-medical retirement

Maybe you're having trouble dealing with veterans affairs.

Gather your notes and talk to an attorney for free.

From 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. tonight, you can call and get help from attorneys who've likely dealt with the issue before.

And I'll be live during ABC15 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. looking at some of the issues facing our veterans.

Join me tonight!

