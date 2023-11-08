Vet not getting benefits? Get free attorney help!

PHOENIX — Veteran's Day is coming up this weekend.
And we're honoring our vets by trying to help them!
Attorneys specializing in veteran-related issues will be in our studio, taking your calls, answering your questions and hopefully guiding you to a solution.
Tonight, beginning at 5 p.m., we're partnering with the State Bar of Arizona.
For two hours, attorneys will be using their expertise to help you.
Issues could include:
-disability benefits and appeals
-discharge upgrades
-records corrections
-education benefits
-medical retirement
Maybe you're having trouble dealing with veterans affairs.
Gather your notes and talk to an attorney for free.
From 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. tonight, you can call and get help from attorneys who've likely dealt with the issue before.
And I'll be live during ABC15 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. looking at some of the issues facing our veterans.
Join me tonight!