Valley woman falls victim to potential scam posing as chicken hatchery

TEMPE, AZ — Americans are flocking to a growing trend - backyard chickens.

In 2013, the USDA projected 13 million Americans would be raising their own backyard flocks by 2019. That prediction proved true, spurred by people taking up new hobbies and focusing on self-sufficiency during the COVID-19 pandemic. Chicken raising has especially boomed in the last few years.

Among those turning to raise their own chickens is Rickey Gans in Tempe. While she's been an animal lover for years, Rickey is relatively new to raising chickens.

"Chickens all have personalities," Rickey said while talking about the research she did before opting for a coup.

When it came time to add to her flock, Rickey searched online for a hatchery. She found Edmunds Chicken Farm and Hatchery on Facebook.

"Initially they were very, very friendly," Rickey remembered.

The hatchery claimed to be in New Mexico, although Rickey never received an exact location, and their Facebook page does not list an address. She was told shipping would be the only option because the distance was too far of a drive.

Looking back, Rickey admits there were warning signs she ignored, "I was so anxious to get my chickens that it didn't raise the right red flags."

One of those red flags... the alleged hatchery asked Rickey to pay with Zelle. She was able to compromise and paid with PayPal.

But when using PayPal, they wanted Rickey to pay to select the 'Friends and Family' selection rather than the 'Goods and Services' payment option.

Don't do this unless the person you're sending money to is actually a friend or family member.

According to PayPal's website , personal payments using that option are not covered by PayPal Purchase Protection.

In fact, using PayPal friends and family for business purchases is explicitly against its User Agreement . Business owners know this as well, so if you're asked to do this it's a big red flag.

Another red flag came when Rickey was given the email to use for the PayPal payment. It did not have the hatchery in the name but appeared to be a personal Outlook email.

Finally, the Facebook page claiming to be the hatchery did not list a physical address or even a phone number, which are red flags.

Rickey was scammed and she was out around $140 with no chickens.

"Unfortunately, anytime there's something that people want to get into as a hobby or something like that, [there] is always someone that wants to be a scammer. Somebody wants to make money on your back," Rickey said.

The Let Joe Know team attempted to contact the people behind the site, by email and on social media. We did not receive responses and the messages on Facebook are no longer going through.

Rickey says she could not get her money back through PayPal. However, her account is linked to her American Express card. Amex did refund most of the money she lost.

As for her new chickens, Rickey and her husband drove to Tucson to pick them up in person from a hatchery.

"They're just a fun, fun bunch of animals."

If you're interested in raising backyard chickens, the USDA suggests finding hatcheries that are NPIP - or National Poultry Improvement Plan - certified.

It's a voluntary program overseen by the USDA that monitors flocks and hatcheries. You can search registered hatcheries by state online.