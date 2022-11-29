Valley man fights for refund after canceling non-surgical procedure

PHOENIX — Making a lifestyle change sometimes requires a boost in outside help. To get that help, Brian set up a consultation with Ideal Image. Interested in a non-surgical option, Brian signed a contract for CoolSculpting treatments.

"They said I will not be charged at this time, until you know, once I get my procedure," said Brian.

But he was charged $6,110.

Before scheduling the first treatment, Brian had second thoughts about the procedure. He tried to cancel, but says a representative told him he could not get a refund.

"If I get a procedure now and then get charged, okay yeah I can see that... but if they just charged me right before my procedure, that's not right," Brian said.

Brian's dad reached out to the Let Joe Know team. He tells us Brian has been diagnosed with autism, and he was concerned his son may have been pressured during the consultation.

We reached out to Ideal Image, shortly after, Brian said he received a call stating he would get a refund.

Ideal Image followed up, refunding all $6,110 to Brian's account.

"I'm relieved I got it back. I'm just too happy right now," Brian said after telling us the money was returned.

The Let Joe Know team did contact representatives for Ideal Image for a statement but did not receive one.