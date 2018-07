PHOENIX - Checks for Uber drivers are in the mail after the company exaggerated how much money they would make according to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC).

The FTC accuses the company of posting ads in cities around the country which claimed specific hourly wages.

Its complaint cites an ad for Phoenix area drivers offering $20 per hour. In fact, the agency says less than 30 percent of drivers made that amount.

Drivers will split a $20 million settlement, with an average amount of $222.96.

Checks began to go out on Tuesday, and recipients have 60 days to cash them before becoming void.

