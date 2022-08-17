Turn your phone into a scanner with three free apps

PHOENIX — You probably already use it for GPS tracking, calculator, and camera needs, but how about also using your phone to replace your scanner?

"That camera in the smartphone combined with an app will do the same duty as a desktop scanner," said Data Doctor's Ken Colburn.

Maybe just taking a picture of a document and sending works for you, but Colburn says there are a few apps that allow multiple pages saved to a single file with much better quality.

If you have an android phone and want to store documents online, Colburn says your Google Drive app has a scanning ability that works well.

"It actually places it in your Google Drive so that kind of removes the necessity of figuring out where it is on your computer," he says.

It turns the scanned images into PDF files.

If you want more, Colburn's favorite scanning app is Microsoft Lens which is also free.

"It can correct the scan itself if you're off center, at an angle it can get those proportions back in there," he said.

Colburn says Microsoft Lens offers another feature if you want to scan a document and then modify it.

"You can scan the text and turn it into a word document so you can edit that information and then re-save it as a doc you can email off," he added.

For photos, there's Photoscan from Google.

Colburn says it's great to take digital images of hard-to-save physical photos.

"A lot of photos have glare problem, it has a tool to remove glare," he added.

Photoscan also automatically correct edges, adjusts perspective, removes reflections, and is also free.