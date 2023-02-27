Timeshare exit company leaves Valley woman dealing with a 'nightmare'

PHOENIX — Access to a piece of paradise — it's the allure of timeshares. But for Rose Raney, the allure has run out.

Raney and her husband purchased a timeshare at Eagle Crest in Oregon. For years they had family vacations and the outdoor attractions it offered.

"It's beautiful. The longer we were there, the more we fell in love with the place," said Raney.

However, a few years after Raney's husband passed away, the timeshare did not necessarily fit into her life.

"The dues only go up every year. They never go down," she said.

And when Raney's aunt died, she inherited a second timeshare, this time at Westgate Painted Mountain Golf Resort in Mesa.

"I never would have thought I'd have two of them, and never thought it would have been such a nightmare when you want to get rid of them, either," Raney said.

When she began preparing a will, she decided to get rid of the timeshares, not wanting to leave her family to sort them out. So, when she received a postcard from Square One Group it seemed like good timing.

The company's website claims to be "the nation's most effective timeshare exit strategists."

Raney recalls the postcard invited her to a motel for dinner and a presentation about exiting timeshares. She signed up because the contract came with big guarantees.

"They charged me $11,881 to get rid of my two timeshares with a guarantee that I would get 100% money refunded, as well as they could do this within one year. If not, you got your money back," Raney said of her contract.

It's been more than three years since Raney signed the contract with Square One Group. She still has her timeshares, paying yearly dues on both, and there's no sign of a refund from the company.

The Let Joe Know team's calls and emails to Square One Group have not been answered.

The Better Business Bureau has a consumer alert for Square One Development Group and its affiliated companies under other names warning of a pattern of complaints for failure to honor contracts and misleading sales presentations.

Right now, the U.S. Department of Justice, the Federal Trade Commission, and the State of Washington are suing the Missouri-based timeshare company, affiliated companies, owners and operators for allegedly using deceptive sales practices nationally to sell timeshare 'exit services'.

The lawsuit claims the defendants fraudulently received more than $90 million from consumers in timeshare exit schemes alleging they specifically targeted senior citizens.

You can read the full complaint here .

Raney is now in contact with attorney general offices in several states regarding her timeshares and timeshare exit contract.

The Better Business Bureau has good recommendations if you do plan to buy or resell a timeshare:



Don't sign anything under pressure

Read all materials thoroughly and get answers to questions

Limit upfront money to minimal amounts

Research reputations online

Make sure resellers have a real estate license where needed

If you're trying to sell your timeshare, check with who sold it to you.

Some timeshare sellers are trying to keep resale prices higher and offer buyback programs.

Arizona law gives you 10 days to cancel a timeshare purchase contract from the day you signed.