TikTok privacy, dog food labels: Do these lawsuit settlements mean money for you?

You could be entitled to some cash if you were impacted by these three class-action lawsuits.

What information is TikTok collecting about your kids? A lawsuit alleges it's a lot.

It's one of three class-action lawsuit settlements that could put money in your pocket.

The TikTok lawsuit alleges the app was gathering data from users 13 years old and younger, which is illegal. The suit claims the video app collected email addresses, phone numbers, full names, and anything else included in their profile.

Topclassaction.com's Scott Hardy says the $1.1-million settlement won't mean a lot since so many people may file claims. But if your child qualifies, you could get around $10-$15.

The deadline to file a claim is July 24, 2021.

The company claimed no wrongdoing.

Do you qualify for this settlement? Click here for more info.

Another class-action lawsuit involves Canidae pet foods for dogs and cats.

Labels show a list of ingredients supposedly not contained in the food, but the suit claims that a lab tested the food and found soy and chicken which were on that "not included" list.

The settlement means if you bought the food between July 9, 2016, and April 30, 2021, you could get $5 for every $50 spent, up to $125 with proof of purchase.

The deadline to file a claim is July 29, 2021.

The company claims no wrongdoing.

See if you qualify for this settlement by clicking here.

If you're planning a trip to Hawaii, or a trip anywhere, you may want to ask if all services will be offered.

A class-action suit involving select Hawaiian Marriott International hotels and Kyo-Ya hotels alleges there was an employee strike two years ago. The suit alleges guests were not warned that the strike was occurring and that would prevent some services from being offered.

The suit involves these five hotels:



The Royal Hawaiian, a Luxury Collection Resort

The Moana Surfrider, a Westin Resort & Spa, Waikiki Beach

Sheraton Waikiki

Sheraton Princess Kaiulani

Sheraton Maui Resort & Spa

A settlement means if you stayed at one between Oct. 8, 2018, and Nov. 27, 2018, you could get back up to $51.29 per night depending on where and how long you stayed.

The deadline to file a claim is August 3, 2021.

The business claims no wrongdoing.

Click here to see if you qualify.

And while I'm on the topic of Hawaiian travel, make sure you check for any COVID travel restrictions. Many of those have been lifted, but there are still requirements you need to meet before you get there.