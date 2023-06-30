Three online searches scammers hope you make

Need a business customer service number? How about looking for a free credit report? Most of us would check for answers online.

Here are three areas where scammers are waiting for those searches.

If you're searching online for a business customer contact number... beware.

"People put in a very general search, company service number, that could lead you to anywhere," said Jasmine Hill with the Pacific Southwest branch of the Better Business Bureau.

She says the search words you use can either get you help or get you in big trouble.

That's what Eunice found when she grew worried about the money she sent to her husband through Zelle.

She says when a couple of days went by and no transfer, "I thought to Google for the Zelle company contact."

Instead, she says her search pulled up a fake Zelle help site.

Eunice said, "The guy scammed me.. [a] total of $13,900."

With a search for Geek Squad, part of Best Buy, the Let Joe Know team was led to a site that looks a lot like the real thing, offering great deals on tech help.

But Best Buy says the site has nothing to do with them.

Stick with Best Buy or any business name followed by ".com" for legit customer service contacts.

If you have an account with a business, log in and find contacts there.

Another online area where scammers are waiting involves job searches.

Hill says they can be work-from-home jobs or searches for high-paying jobs.

They are words scammers know job seekers use.

Click on the wrong site and you could get a big $2,600 check like Wesley received.

You're then asked to send part of the money back, later finding what Wesley says he found, that the check is "totally fake."

Other sites may ask for an application or other fee.

"You don't normally pay for anything upfront when you apply for a job," Hill said.

Even with legit job sites, if you get a large check upfront or don't get an interview, it's a scam.

Finally, scammers love when you search for the word "free."

"If you just Google 'free credit report' it could pull up who knows what," Hill said.

Sites ask for your information, and you'd expect to give some of that, but a closer look shows many offer a free trial, meaning you have to give your credit card number and if you don't cancel, you're charged.

"It could be a one-time charge, it could be reoccurring. You just don't know," Hill said.

Annual Credit Report is the only federally authorized site for free credit reports. Usually, you can get one report a year from each of the three bureaus. This year, instead of just three free reports, the bureaus are allowing you to get one report from each of them every week! It's a great opportunity to check for unknown activity and stop it.

The Federal Trade Commission offers more guidance about online searching.