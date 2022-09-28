'This just isn't right': Family frustrated over lack of headstone years after payment

PHOENIX — "She was so kind and, you know, she was so generous."

Kind, generous, mischievous, and athletic are all words Ann Billings uses to describe her mom, Cora Durbin, who passed away in 2020.

Ann says her mom was a native of Bisbee and wanted to be buried there by her husband. And so, the family ordered a headstone through Alex Espinosa Funeral Home in Bisbee.

"It would take like six months or maybe a little bit longer. He [Alex] said, we couldn't pay half, we had to pay the whole thing," Ann remembered.

The family paid $2,143.55 in May of 2020 and detailed how they wanted the headstone to look.

Ann says they never received any proof, and as the months continued, communication stopped.

Frustrated, the family decided to order a headstone elsewhere.

Ann says Espinosa agreed to refund their money, but nearly two years later, they were still waiting.

The Let Joe Know team reached out to Espinosa.

In an email, Espinosa wrote that he's sorry and guarantees a full refund, adding 'I have learned a serious lesson from this not to procrastinate.'

Days later, Ann got her full refund, telling us she was 'thrilled'. It took time, but Espinosa came through.