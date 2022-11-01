"They were trigger words" Resident warns others after receiving home warranty letter

PHOENIX — Going through her mail, Loreena Hackett immediately honed in on a letter she described as 'ominous'.

"It mentioned my name, my address, city, and my mortgage company," said Hackett.

The letter, claiming to be from Superior Home Protection, urged Hackett to purchase a home warranty, warning the current home warranty 'may be expiring or have already expired. The letter has phrases including 'final notice', 'extremely urgent', and 'time sensitive' all written in big, bold letters.

"They were trigger words that make you tense and wonder if you did something wrong or if you forgot something," Hackett said.

However, written in small print at the bottom: Superior Home Protection is not affiliated with your current mortgage holder.

Hackett remembered her home warranty, which is with another company, is up to date.

But she had questions about why she would get this letter.

Hackett turned to the Better Business Bureau, searched Superior Home Protection and found complaints where consumers detailed receiving similar letters.

The Let Joe Know team emailed and called Superior Home Protection, but had not heard back by the given deadline.

Hackett threw out the letter, but worries others may not. "I've got neighbors down the street that are in their 80s. If they got this, they would freak out."

Many consumers wonder how strangers know the name of their mortgage company.

Some information about mortgages, such as the name of your lender and servicer, is public record and can be found online. Using the name of your mortgage company can make letters appear legitimate.

If you are interested in purchasing a home warranty, research legitimate companies first and reach out to them directly. If you receive a letter like the one Hackett was mailed, ignore it and discard it. Afterward, if you have any concerns, call your home warranty company directly to get your questions answered.

If you have received a home warranty letter you believe is fake, you can file a complaint with the Arizona Attorney General.