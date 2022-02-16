They put too much down upfront and now they're paying for it

Home improvement projects can be expensive.

And once you choose the contractor, sign, and give a deposit, your fate is in their hands.

Kathi says a business called Bath Logic had all of the right words when she was looking for a new shower install.

"They had new composite materials that don't leak, blah, blah, blah," she says.

Kathi says the nearly $11,000 price was a good one.

And when they pushed for 50% down, she gave them $6,000.

"We normally put it on a credit card but this time I wrote a check. And that's the last we saw of anything or anyone," Kathi says.

Darlene's mother also hired Bath Logic for her shower project.

And she says her salesperson also wanted half of the total price before any work was done.

She wrote a check for $3,500 but says months later, she has nothing to show for it.

Pushing for cash and demanding half of the total before any work is done is a problem.

They are two big warning signs when you're choosing a contractor.

But there's even a bigger warning here that you wouldn't know unless you checked.

The state says Bath Logic was not licensed to do the work.

The Arizona Registrar of Contractors says it is an unlicensed business partially owned by Tammy Denise Robinson.

We've told you about Robinson's other business, RemodAZ.

Its contractor's license was revoked.

The ROC website shows they have 29 disciplined cases, and 22 still being investigated.

Many are similar complaints about paying for work they didn't get.

But homeowners did get a lot of excuses.

Kathi and Darlene say they were told COVID and supply-chain issues were to blame for delays.

They say they were constantly being led to believe the work would be done.

It may have kept some from filing complaints until it was too late.

"We took a ride over to their office or their building. Completely cleared out nothing there," Kathi says.

Both women want to warn others through their stories and they're trying to get money back through the ROC Recovery Fund.

It's money set aside for victims of licensed contractors.

Learn more about what to do before hiring a contractor.