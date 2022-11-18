The Scam Artist Playbook: How scammers confuse your brain, so you say 'yes'

PHOENIX — Fraud scams are rampant.

According to the Federal Trade Commission, $5.8 billion was lost in nearly three million fraud scams in 2021 alone, and those are only the incidents that people actually reported.

Many people think they know the red flags and warning signs, so why are known scams still successful?

"They're using psychological principles to target victims, and to manipulate their thinking," said Dr. Emily Bashah, a licensed psychologist, who says scammers masters at manipulating the brain.

Jack tells ABC15's Joe Ducey how he was scammed out of $10,000.

"[The scammer] talked me into it because, by now, I'm off balance and, quite literally, I wasn't thinking straight anymore," Jack recalled. He said the caller seemed urgent, and felt he needed to act quickly or lose his money.

Luckily, Jack reported what happened, and his credit union returned the funds to his account.