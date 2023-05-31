Student gives $1,200 for car deposit but months later, no car and no refund

Car deals gone bad are some of the most common complaints we hear about. It can be buying a car that turns out to be a lemon and fighting to get your money back.

Or it might be what Sierra Lewis says happened to her.

Sierra is a student who needed a car to get to school and work. She says she wanted something inexpensive and went to a car auction hoping to find one.

Instead, she says a man approached her saying he could help.

She says he gave her a business card that reads EJ Davenport and All About Karrs LLC.

He's listed as Earl Davenport, All About Karrs LLC on the business registration with the state of Arizona.

Sierra says Davenport texted her pictures of a 2017 Nissan Sentra with 78,000 miles and a $3,800 price tag.

That price is well below online values for the car, even in fair condition.

She was told the car was in Texas and he could get it to Arizona if she put down a deposit.

"His price was $500. But he said you can give me more so when you get the car, you don't have to pay as much when you get it," Sierra said.

"I guess I wasn't thinking because I proceeded to give him $1,200 as a down payment, thinking I was going to get a car," she said.

A $500 deposit is written on the All About Karrs invoice Sierra showed us. She also showed a cash withdrawal of $1,200 from her bank account the same day.

Days turned to weeks, so Sierra texted: "Never heard back" and "Is there an update?"

She says she only got religious messages in return.

"He speaks about God every time I bring up the car," she explained.

Sierra let me know and we repeatedly left messages at the phone number on the invoice and used it for texting.

We emailed All About Karrs LLC at the address on EJ Davenport's business card.

We did not get any response.

So, we went to the Phoenix address listed on the invoice.

It's a house. There was someone inside and many cars in the driveway. But still, we received no response.

Sierra had to borrow money from her parents and buy another car to get around.

She says it's been a financial hit.

"It means I have to work harder to pay my rent now. I have to cut expenses here and there," she said.

Unfortunately, too many times, this is where these stories end.

It's a lesson about deals that are too good and deposit demands that are too high.

But not this story.

Someone wanting to remain anonymous heard about Sierra's situation and wanted to help.

So, we surprised Sierra at ABC15, where were first talked with her months ago. We presented her with a check for the full amount owed.

It's $1,200, so she can finally put this behind her. She says she can show her parents, who weren't sure she'd ever see that money again.

The donor did a great thing here.

And Earl or EJ Davenport with All About Karrs LLC: If you're reading this, I still want to talk with you. Email me at joe@abc15.com.