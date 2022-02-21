Stretching your dollar at the gas pump

AAA says gas prices across Arizona are about $1.10 more than they were this time last year. That means you could be spending an extra $10 to $15 each time you fill up depending on the size of your tank. That's between $500-$700 more a year!

So, how can you stretch your dollar? Forbes Advisor shared with us four tips to do just that.

1. Use a gas app.

Gas Buddy can search locations and zip codes for the lowest prices, and it even allows you to plan for stops on road trips. If you use their rewards card, you can save up to 25 cents a gallon. You just have to connect it to your checking account and pay with it at the pump.

2. Consider gas rewards programs.

While Exxon Mobile can be more expensive, their Rewards+ program gives you three points per gallon and two points for every dollar spent in convenience stores. 100 points gets you $1 off your purchase.

3. Shop at grocery stores that offer fuel discounts.

Costco, Sam's Club and Walmart usually have the best prices, but the first two require memberships. Safeway and Fry's have gas programs. Kroger's Fuel program gives one point per dollar spent in stores and can be used at Fry's or Shell gas stations. 100 points gets you 10 cents off a gallon.

4. Check credit card rewards.

Forbes Advisor says the Citi Double Cash Card lets you earn 1% back as you spend the money and another 1% back as you pay it off. The Blue Cash Preferred Card from American Express ups that return to 3% back at U.S. gas stations. It also offers 6% back on grocery store purchases up to $6,000.

Now earlier this month Arizona's Senator Mark Kelly, among other lawmakers, introduced a bill to suspend the federal gas tax of 18 cents a gallon until next January hoping to give families some relief. That bill is sitting with the Finance Committee.

Forbes Advisor Kelly Ann Smith contributed to this article.