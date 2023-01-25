State holds $2 billion to be claimed by Arizonans, some unclaimed property now up for auction

There is $2 billion worth of unclaimed property being held by the state waiting for Arizonans to claim. That includes items like rings, watches, old sports cards, and coins coming from old, abandoned safe deposit boxes.

Some of the unclaimed items are being auctioned off during the state's once-a-year unclaimed property auction.

"Perhaps someone moved and they forgot about their safe deposit box. Or perhaps someone passed away and the family was unaware they had a safe deposit box," says Rebecca Wilder.

Wilder says, after a certain time, old bank accounts and more are turned over to the state and held for owners to claim.

"Uncashed paychecks or even a deposit on an apartment that you hadn't claimed when you moved out," she says.

Wilder says the state can't store all of the belongings so after a certain amount of time, items are auctioned off as they are this year.

ABC15 was able to get a preview of some of the items at Sierra Auctions in Phoenix.

To see the items in person, an auction will be held on January 27 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 3570 Grand Ave.

But the auction itself is all online starting Wednesday, January 25th at 10 a.m. and ending Sunday at 5 p.m.

To bid, you can go to the Sierra Auction website or to the Arizona Department of Revenue site.

