Settlements paying you $100s: Did you buy these products?

PHOENIX — Did an eyedrop maker keep prices high when you could have paid much less?

Living in the desert is not great for your eyes. Dry air and lack of humidity may mean reaching for eye drops.

If they were prescription Restasis drops, a class action lawsuit alleges you may have paid too much. Allegations are the maker used "anti-competitive tactics" to suppress generic, less costly alternatives.

If you bought Restasis between May 2015, and July 2021, and have prescription proof, you could get part of the nearly $30 million settlement.

This company claims no wrongdoing.

The deadline to file a claim is August 11, 2022.

See if you qualify for this settlement.

From your eyes to your eyelashes and another settlement involving Rodan and Fields Lash Boost could mean a lot more payoff for you.

"It could actually put anywhere from $350 or a credit up to $500 in claimant's pockets," says Scott Hardy with Topclassactions.com.

Lash Boost is sold as a product that enhances your eyelash appearance. Its website calls it a "lash conditioning serum."

But other places sell it as a product that regrows lashes.

A class action suit alleges that because of its ingredients, Lash Boost should be sold as a medication and governed by the Food and Drug Administration.

The suit alleges users put themselves at risk for adverse reactions.

The settlement means if you bought Lash Boost between October 2016 and March 11, 2022, you could qualify for $350 or up to a $500 voucher with proof of purchase, less without proof.

The company claims no wrongdoing.

The deadline to file a claim is September 7, 2022.

Learn more about this settlement.

Do you have a leaky dishwasher?

A class action lawsuit claims dozens of Whirlpool-made dishwashers leaked because of faulty seals. The dishwashers were sold under various names including, Jenn-Air, Kenmore, Kitchenaid, Ikea, Amana and Whirlpool-brand.

If yours was built between 2010 and 2018, and you paid for leaking repairs, a settlement means you could be reimbursed up to $225 towards those costs with proof.

Learn more about this settlement.