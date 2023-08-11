Senior living do's and don'ts; How to choose the best facility

PHOENIX — Arizona is full of senior living facilities, but how do you know which one is right for the senior in your life?

When you're looking, many times it's after an emergency.

"Typically, something unexpected happened, someone broke a hip, went to the hospital," explained Regan Smith, the director of the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program for Maricopa County.

Smith is with the Arizona Area Agency on Aging and says that can lead to issues later.

"People tend to not do a lot of research into long-term care until they need it," Smith said.

The office acts as an advocate for seniors in assisted living and skilled nursing long-term care facilities.

"We handle quality of care issues, resident rights issues.. residents not getting along, family not getting along, family drama," Smith said. Those issues usually happen after moving in and some might have been prevented if seniors and their families spent more time researching and asking questions before choosing a facility.

What type of facility does the senior need?

While independent senior living communities are not licensed by the state, assisted living and nursing homes are licensed through the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Their website allows you to enter the names of facilities to make sure they are licensed and check for any issues or citations.

For help with assisted living facilities, you can also call 602-364-2639.

For issues involving skilled nursing/nursing home issues, call 602-364-2690

What's included in the facility agreement?

"Take the time to read the contract, have someone else read it," Smith advised.

Does the contract answer your questions?

Does it address finances, fees and payments as required by law?

"They have to have a policy for refunding fees, deposits and rent so what is that policy," Smith said.

If you're looking for a nursing home, Medicare also offers online help finding Medicare-certified facilities, like nursing homes with rehab facilities.

If you're in Maricopa County, the Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program has a 24-hour hotline at 602-264-HELP (4357).

In other parts of the state, contact the Arizona State Long-Term Care Ombudsman Program at : (602) 542-6454 extension 9 and at their website. Their email is ltcop@azdes.gov.