Scamming the scammers: Calling back those who take our money

PHOENIX — So, you get an email about your account being charged for renewing a service, but you never had it. Lucky you, there's a phone number to call if you want to cancel.

It's a common scam and an email I just received.

It supposedly came from Norton saying my account was charged $389 for auto-renewal of their computer protection. I've never had that protection.

It's just one of the scams we talked about during a Let Joe Know Facebook live with the Better Business Bureau's Jasmine Hill.

Hill is noticing other scams involving person-to-person pay apps like Zelle, Venmo, and others. She warns that you must make sure you know who is getting the money.

And try setting up security measures before sending any money.

Once that money goes to the wrong person, it's out of your bank and you won't get it back.

Here are the top 3 ways to avoid the scams we're seeing now:

-Don't answer the phone and let all calls go to voicemail

-Don't click on links in emails or texts and instead contact a business through ways you know are legitimate

-Give minimal upfront money to contractors and save some for when the work is complete

Back to my scammer, I wasn't about to click on the link he sent knowing he could then get into my computer remotely. I'd had enough and told him how I'm guessing a lot of you feel.

"You're a scammer. I hate the fact you're doing this to a lot of people." I told him.

I doubt it changed any behavior.

But it felt great as I found myself angry listening to scammers in the background doing the same thing to countless others.

"If I had more time, I'd play with you a little longer... goodbye," I told him and the call ended.

Learn about the latest scams nationwide through the Better Business Bureau Scamtracker, where you can also report scams.