Scam Warning: Families who lost a loved one to COVID-19 are being targeted

A warning from the Let Joe Know team, scammers are using new tactics to steal from families grieving the loss of a loved one to COVID-19.

The Federal Trade Commission says scammers are posing as a government agency offering to pay for their loved one's funeral expenses.

Instead, scammers are getting away with personal information or in some cases money. They say they need families to pay for things upfront in order to get help from the program.

Here's the thing - there is a real program under FEMA that will pay up to $9,000 for funeral expenses for someone who has died from COVID.

To learn more about the FEMA program click here.

But there are some important things to know so you don't get scammed:

FEMA will not contact you until you have called them or applied for assistance.

You will never be asked to pay anything to get financial help.

The program will not ask for your social security number, bank account information, or credit card number.