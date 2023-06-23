Scam or no scam? New Maricopa County title alert program is legitimate

PHOENIX — Let Joe Know viewer John received an email reportedly from the Maricopa County Recorder's Office about a new title alert program.

Maybe you received the same email.

But upon opening the email, John had a few concerns. He says the URL link to the program which was included in the email didn't work. It made him suspicious - was this legitimate or were scammers trying to get his information?

The Let Joe Know team took John's concerns to the county.

A spokesperson for Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer says their office did launch a new title alert program in Maricopa County. However, the spokesperson says an incomplete URL was sent out initially, causing a failed link. The link has now been fixed.

The program is legitimate but good eye, John! It's important to stay vigilant.

In fact, vigilance is the main goal of this new program.

Consumers can sign up for the title alert program for free. Recorder Richer says his office has been hearing of more instances regarding title fraud. By forging documents, crooks and scammers can transfer titles or deeds without the real owner's permission or knowledge.

People who have recently inherited a piece of property, or own property that is vacant or not consistently monitored may be more at risk to become victims of this type of fraud.

Recorder Richer warns, "...by the time you actually go and take a look at that property, somebody's conveyed it, somebody's moved in." Once that happens, unraveling the mess and proving the fraud can be costly - in both time and money.

If you're interested, you can sign up for the Title Alert program on the Maricopa County Recorder's website. Once there, go to the Title Alert section, enter a valid email address as well as the names of individuals or businesses you'd like to monitor. After that, you can choose English or Spanish and then simply select 'sign up'.

If someone files a document under the names you are monitoring, you'll receive an email and a link to those documents so you can take action if they're fraudulent.

"We hope that this gives a few people peace of mind," Recorder Richer said.

If you are a victim of title fraud - report it!

Report the fraud to your local police department's fraud division as well as the Arizona Attorney General's Office.