Scam alert: Estimated $28.3B lost annually to scams targeting seniors

PHOENIX — Scammers are setting their sights on seniors and raking in an estimated $28.3 billion a year through elder fraud scams, according to a recent AARP report.

One growing scam involves imposters.

"Someone pretending to be from the government like the IRS or the FBI, or someone pretending to be from a big business like Amazon, eBay, or PayPal," said Amy Nofziger, Director of Fraud Victim Support for AARP's Fraud Watch Network.

Nofziger says consumers don't need to know the specifics of how every scam works, the important thing is spotting the red flag questions scammers ask.

"Asking you for a prepaid gift card, if someone is asking you to go to a store [or] to an ATM and deposit money - 100% it's a scam - someone's asking for your social security number or your Medicare number [it's] a huge red flag," Nofziger explained.

But, sadly the threat doesn't end there. Consumers have to remain vigilant for the scam after the scam because if someone has been victimized they might be targeted again.

Nofziger says criminals often share or sell information. That means if you've fallen victim to a scam you may be contacted by a person pretending to be a regulator, lawyer, or law enforcement pretending to offer you help. Often that help comes with a price tag.

Legitimate law enforcement or regulators will never ask for money in exchange for help.

Here are some tips for consumers:

Trust your gut. If someone is making you feel uncomfortable or you feel pressured, end the conversation and take time to think.

Talk it out. Speak to a person you trust if a conversation makes you feel uncomfortable and before agreeing to any deal or payment.

Get peace of mind. Sign up for a service that tracks your bank accounts, investments and credit cards then set them up to notify you and a trusted advocate of irregular activity.

Stay in touch with older loved ones. If you are speaking to a parent or loved one who is vulnerable to scammers, start the conversation with compassion and not judgment.

Report fraud. If you've been scammed, report it. File reports with your local law enforcement, attorney general's office, and other agencies.

The AARP Fraud Watch Network offers a helpline resource. It's available to AARP members and non-members and can help if you suspect something is a scam and with guidance with what to do if you've been scammed.

You can call the helpline at (877) 908-3360 and access other AARP resources online.