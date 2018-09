PHOENIX - A new report names the 1998 Honda Civic as the most stolen vehicle in 2017 in the US.

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) released its findings in its annual "Hot Wheels" report which analyzes law enforcement and insurance data to determine the most stolen cars around the country.

According to the report, Honda Civics take the top spot overall with more than 45,000 stolen. It is followed by the Honda Accord, Ford F150 Pickup, Chevy Silverado, and Toyota Camry.

See the full report here.

NICB says older cars are easier to steal simply because anti-theft technology wasn't as advanced as it is currently.

But, newer models did not go unscathed. The 2017 Toyota Camry, 2016 Nissan Altima and GMC full-size pick-up were also on the list.

The report attributes the thefts -- at least partly -- to people not locking doors and even leaving their keys in the car.

Newer cars are also attractive to thieves because parts have increased in price.

Topping the list in Arizona are:

Chevrolet Pickup (Full Size) 2006

Honda Civic 1998

Ford Pickup (Full Size) 2006

Honda Accord 1997

Dodge Pickup (Full Size) 2004

Nissan Altima 2015

GMC Pickup (Full Size) 2017

Toyota Camry 2007

Toyota Corolla 2017

Nissan Sentra 1997

Regardless of whether your car is on the list or not, there are some inexpensive ways to slow down thieves.

The report suggests car alarms, a remote kill switch, and GPS trackers. Most will cost you around $100.

And for goodness sake, lock your doors!