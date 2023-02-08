Renting your house for Super Bowl? Here's how to protect your property

GLENDALE, AZ — We all know it's going to be a huge weekend in the Valley with the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open.

That will mean a big payoff for some homeowners renting out their places, but, there can also be a downside to letting someone take over your home.

"They hear the stories. I can make five grand a night... There's clearly the dark side," said Ric Kenworthy, co-owner of Old Town Rental, a property management business in Scottsdale.

While many visitors have already booked their rentals, some are still looking and many rentals are still available.

Kenworthy says sometimes owners "get into desperation mode thinking they should have been rented already."

They lower prices too low and attract renters who may bring problems with their baggage.

Kenworthy says it's best to try and prevent issues from the beginning with open communication.

Kenworthy advises talking to renters after booking.

If you sense any issue, he says canceling won't cost you as much as it could otherwise.

He says all shorter-term rental owners should have two pieces of equipment, a video doorbell and noise monitors.

Ring might be the most popular video doorbell, but there are many others and he says it's important to check in at check out.

"If you have a reservation for two and you go back and look at check-in, and there's eight people bringing suitcases in, you can nip a lot of that in the bud right from the beginning," Kenworthy added.

You can also see if your renters have dogs when rules say no pets and you can address it immediately.

He says noise may be the most important complaint since it involves neighbors.

Kenworthy recommends noise detectors be placed around the rental.

"It's a good investment even if it's just for Super Bowl," he said.

You can set them to certain levels and if reached, you would get an alert by phone.

"It would allow you to get alerted even if they're flirting with thresholds that would be unacceptable," he added.

Noiseaware and Minut are big names, running about $100 for sensors depending on the monthly subscription plan.

Kenworthy says most issues can be resolved with a polite email or call.

Also, owners should check out special insurance needs if they rent their places, which can be costly.

If you're a neighbor of a rental, you also have rights.

New licensing regulations in some cities require owners to provide contact information to neighbors.

Neighbors can also call the police if there are any issues.

You can also complain to the two big rental sites, Airbnb and VRBO by phone or email.