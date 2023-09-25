Renters across the Valley are fighting for their rental rights

PHOENIX — Are you facing eviction after struggling to keep up with a rent increase?

Did you put in a maintenance request, but can't get a response or a fix?

Have you moved and are still waiting for your deposit to be returned?

If you are questioning what your rights as a renter are or struggling to advocate for your rights, we have good news... you don't have to do it alone!

According to the Maricopa County Justice Courts, 7,693 new eviction cases were filed in August for Maricopa County alone. More than 53,000 new cases have been filed in the county so far this year.

With the new filings, Arizonans like Erin Wright are finding themselves in situations they never imagined.

"My biggest fear is the consistency for my son," Erin explained to ABC15 when talking about her situation.

In Arizona, an eviction for non-payment can be completed in as little as two weeks. This leaves many Arizonans scrambling, trying to understand the next legal steps.

For many Arizonans, even when they can find a place to live within their budget, they can still face problems.

What happens if something breaks?

"It's really disheartening, especially when I feel like there's no deadline to this. That's just whenever it gets done," said Katie, a renter in Gilbert, after she and her family were left without a working air conditioner for weeks in record heat.

She reached out to the Let Joe Know team and we took action to help them get relief.

From the eviction process to emergency maintenance, and getting a rental deposit refunded - tenants have rights! But understanding those rights, deadlines, and potential consequences is not easy.

Landlord and tenant issues are a major topic that people reach out to Let Joe Know regarding. Now, you can get one-on-one help in person for free!

Let Joe Know is going On The Road to Tempe Marketplace on Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 5 - 7 p.m. You can get free legal and consumer advice from 30 experts and attorneys. Get your documents ready and don't forget to bring them.

We hope to see you there.