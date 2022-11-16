Renter issue? Get free legal help! Talk to an attorney Wednesday night

PHOENIX — The number of eviction filings in Maricopa County is way up. October saw the highest number of filings in more than a decade.

Like an increasing number of Valley renters, Linda found herself in a courthouse fighting to stay in her home.

The park manager says Linda's dog was aggressive and wanted her out but Linda says her dog is not a threat.

"She's very fluffy. People want to pet her, and I tell them, 'do not pet her,'" Linda said.

Linda won her case but couldn't get the $3,200 court costs awarded.

The amount was too little to hire an attorney but too big an issue to take on alone.

Linda let me know and we helped her get that money.

But tonight, you can get that legal help Linda wanted, for free.

We'll have eight attorneys in our studio taking your calls from 5 to 7 p.m.

They can talk with you one-on-one about evictions as well as everyday rental issues.

When Jolene Lewis needed hot water, she had to heat it up on the stove for months and she had to go to a neighbor's apartment to take a shower.

That's because she had no hot water for months.

Jolene couldn't afford an attorney to advise her, so she let me know.

We got the city involved and Jolene was able to secure another apartment that also accepted her housing choice voucher.

We are partnering with the State Bar of Arizona.

During ABC15 News at 5 and 6 p.m., 8 attorneys who specialize in landlord/tenant issues will be answering your calls.

That includes attorneys from Community Legal Services, which stands up for renters every day.

Maybe you have a question about getting a deposit back.

When Steve's son moved out, he was supposed to get his $400 security deposit.

Months later, he still had nothing and no answers.

"I've tried several times by phone, but nobody answers," Steve said.

Paying an attorney to get $400 wasn't worth it.

So, Steve let me know and we got that deposit back.

So, join us for ABC15 News at 5 and 6 p.m. to talk with an attorney about your landlord/tenant issue.

