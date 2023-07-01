Registrar of Contractors targets unlicensed entities

PHOENIX — Unlicensed contractors are a top complaint that prompts consumers to contact the Let Joe Know team.

In June, investigators with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors took part in a statewide effort meant to combat unlicensed work. The ROC operation is part of a nationwide effort planned in coordination with the National Association of State Contractors Licensing Agencies.

According to the ROC, 20 unlicensed entities were contacted. Among them, 11 received warnings for compliance violations and five were issued cease and desist orders.

Hiring someone without a license to work on your home or property can have serious safety implications as the work may not be up to standards. Also, if you pay an unlicensed contractor up front and they do not complete the work, your recourse options are limited because they are not licensed.

If the total cost of a project, including labor and materials, is more than $1,000 or if the work requires a permit, Arizona law requires the person or business doing the work to be licensed.

Contracting without a license and advertising without a license are both class one misdemeanors in Arizona.

Always check a license before hiring a contractor and look to see if they have any complaints filed against them.

You can check a license, file a complaint, and learn about the ROC's Recovery Fund on their website at www.roc.az.gov or by calling the agency at (877) 692-9762.

