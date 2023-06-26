Refund policy put to the test for OTC hearing aids

Help for hearing loss without needing a prescription came after the FDA cleared over-the-counter hearing aids in late 2022.

In two separate cases, consumer Thomas ordered from Nano Hearing Aids. So did consumer Ron.

After trying the hearing aids, both men opted to return them. They believed they'd be covered under the company's money-back guarantee.

Nano denied both of their refunds.

In each case, both Thomas and Ron received a picture from Nano claiming the hearing aids were damaged upon their return. The email from Nano to each consumer also stated if they paid around $70 more, they could receive replacement aids. Why would they pay for replacements when they were returning the hearing aids in the first place?

Thomas and Ron both reached out to the Let Joe Know team. Our team member Andrew quickly got to work. He questioned Nano on why they denied the refunds. Within days, both Thomas and Ron were issued full refunds.

Problem solved.

Nano Hearing Aid's Better Business profile shows more than 400 complaints nationwide in the last 12 months. Many complaints reference Nano's refund policy. The company has responded to many consumers on the BBB, but that has not stopped the government from taking action.

The Vermont Attorney General is suing Nano. The suit claims Nano misled consumers and directed sales agents to persuade unsatisfied customers to keep their hearing aids past the period covered by the money-back guarantee.

The Let Joe Know team put Nano's policies to the test. We ordered a pair of Hearing Aids for $300.

Our hearing aids arrived within days. We opened the box, ensured everything was included, then resealed the box. We followed Nano's return policy listed on their website by contacting customer support within 45 days, acquiring a 'Return Merchandise Authorization' number, and sending everything back in the original shipping box.

At nearly every step, sales agents tried talking our team into keeping the hearing aids. Still, we DID receive our refund.

"It's a huge market, there are about 30 million adults in the United States who can benefit from the use of hearing aids," said Kathleen Cameron, Senior Director of the National Council on Aging's Center for Healthy Aging.

Cameron says clearing OTC hearing aids for the market has made access easier for people since no doctor's visit or prescription is required. Hearing aids, in many instances, have also become more affordable as prices have come down.

But the industry is not without bad actors.

"False claims, misleading labels, and sometimes empty promises of money back guarantees, and customer support that the companies don't uphold," Cameron lists.

She warns consumers to be on the lookout for the following:



Really low prices. If it seems too good to be true, it likely is.

Lofty promises. Companies may try to lure in consumers with pledges of cutting-edge technology or a cure for hearing loss - there isn't one.

Misleading labels. Make sure what you're purchasing is labeled as a hearing aid as required by the FDA. If it is not, you could actually be buying a sound amplifier instead.

Trial periods. Reputable companies typically offer 30–45 day trial periods with a refund or warranty guarantee.

Accessible customer support. If a company does not offer an easy way to get help - move on.

Before purchasing any hearing aid, Cameron recommends getting a hearing test from a doctor so you know what level of hearing loss or features you may need. Also, read reviews of companies on multiple sites to get a full picture.

We reached out to Nano several times asking questions about their policies for refunds and directions for sales agents. We did not get a response.

For more information, you can check out the National Council on Aging's buying guide and tips to avoid OTC hearing aid scams on their website.