Protecting Arizonans from common contractor problems

PHOENIX — New home builds are booming in the Valley.

Jon and Jocelyn decided to buy one, hoping to avoid hidden problems. But instead, they say they found issue after issue.

"The wall is just bowing inward and at an angle," Jon explained, pointing at his master bathroom wall.

They filed with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors which found some of their walls were in fact bowing. They're slowly working through the repairs.

In Prescott, Martin also filed with the Registrar of Contractors after facing issues with his new home build. One major issue is that stucco is peeling off parts of the house.

"There's large sections that some are as big as four to five feet in diameter," he said while pointing out bare spots on the side of his house.

Martin then contacted Let Joe Know and the company replaced and repaired the stucco.

Meanwhile, Nihar reached out to the Let Joe Know team about a pool problem.

"I made my final payment to Lakeside Pools so that they can, you know, schedule us for the PebbleTec finish. And we've been waiting ever since," he said.

Nihar paid in full but could not get the company, Lakeside Pools, to complete the pool until we got involved.

In each of these instances, the Registrar of Contractors launched an investigation. In the case of Lakeside Pools, the Registrar actually revoked their license.

From pools to construction and even landscaping, the Registrar can hold licensed contractors accountable. Now, you have a chance to meet with them one-on-one!

Representatives with the ROC will be among the 30 consumer experts and attorneys on hand as Let Joe Know goes on the road. The event is happening Wednesday, October 4 at Tempe Marketplace from 5 - 7 p.m.

If you have a consumer problem, come down and see us. There will be experts able to address landlord/tenant, auto, family law, and other consumer issues for free in person.

Get your documents ready. We hope to see you there.