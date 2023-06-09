Promises of quick money; Which one is NOT a scam?

PHOENIX — I see people getting scammed every day for hundreds and thousands of dollars.

Recently, a woman wrote that she lost $700,000, all she had, to a scammer.

It's easy to understand the lure. There's hope the letter, email or post about government grants, prizes, and settlements is real.

Yes, it is money for nothing. But maybe, just maybe, it's the one out of a hundred or thousand that is legitimate.

Some of you email Let Joe Know and ask before you act, asking is it a scam or not a scam?

John asked about "a government health subsidiary" offering free insurance and possible cash assistance.

He says he saw an ad on YouTube about it.

"I need to know from you guys, one way or the other, what you think about this," John said.

Okay, John let's break it down.

The words government, free and cash are all used in the same sentence, throw in "YouTube ad" and I'd say stay clear of this one.

It's a total scam.

Federal programs don't advertise or hand out money this way.

And John, a real clue here, they don't do what they did to you and demand personal information.

I know you gave out your Social Security number. Unfortunately, a lot of people do.

So, put a fraud alert on your credit bureau reports.

Also, contact a Social Security office and see what more should be done. To everyone else, never give that information to anyone you don't know.

Next up is Mike, asking about a letter his relative received.

It read: You are eligible to receive a payment of $1187. You do not have to do anything to receive payment.

The letter also mentions a federal investigation that could just be used to try and add legitimacy.

Mike said, " I get nervous when someone wants to give me money."

That's a great instinct, Mike.

It mentions the government and $1,100 for doing nothing.

While it smells like a scam, this one is surprisingly NOT a scam.

You're getting part of a government lawsuit settlement.

The difference here is that this letter gives you the business sued, the case number, and makes it easy to check out all the facts and determine it is legitimate.

Enjoy the $1,100!

Finally, Carl questions a contest prize for a lot of money.

He told us, "An internet supplier texted me saying I won $75k."

Carl says they sent him a check and it "looks good."

So far, Carl got a surprise $75,000 check for winning a contest he never entered.

He also says "They told me I have to send $1,000. Seems like a scam to me."

Sorry, Carl.

On the 'How scammy is it meter?' and the levels scam, scammier or scammiest, this one falls between scammiest and 'just take my money.'

Any large check for a prize or job you didn't start is a scam. Additionally, any demand for money to get money is a scam.

Carl goes on to say "I sent the money like an idiot. They keep telling me they need more."

Carl, what's done is done.

These scammers are very good.

You're not an idiot.

Although, if you send more money after knowing this, well, let's just say don't do it!

Unsure if it's a scam or not a scam? Email me: joe@abc15.com.