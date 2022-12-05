Price-checking: Differences in city sales tax could cost you

PHOENIX — Stores are packed for the holidays and inflation is causing people to change the way they shop.

While many people price-check to compare how much an item costs at different stores, few people price-check cities.

Let Joe Know viewer Elizabeth emailed us two receipts for the same type of baby food. One bottle was bought at Sam's Club in Glendale, and the other from Sam's Club in Phoenix. But the final cost was a difference of more than $2.

It came down to the tax. Specifically, the difference in how cities tax 'Retail Sales Food for Home Consumption'.

In Glendale that tax code amounts to 2.5%. In Phoenix, the same tax code is charged at 0%.

The Let Joe team compared other cities on the Arizona Department of Revenue's website.

We found, for the 'Retail Sales Food for Home Consumption' Gilbert's tax rate is 1.5%, Tempe's tax rate is 1.8%, and Scottsdale's tax rate is 1.7%.

Of course, it comes down to the individual.

Savings will depend on what you buy, and you have to decide if it's worth potentially going out of your way.

When you make a purchase, even if the city tax is 0%, there may still be a county or state tax applied.

If you have a Money Monday tip, you'd like to share to help people save, make, or protect their cash email me at Joe@abc15.com.