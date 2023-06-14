Pool company's license revoked, Valley customers left with unfinished projects

More than a backyard, Ray Grimm dreamed of an outdoor living area and entertainment space. But accomplishing that dream has been a nightmare for nearly two years.

Grimm did everything right. He looked at online reviews and received several bids from pool companies.

Eventually, he signed a contract with Arizona Elite Pools & Backyards LLC in September 2021. The company was supposed to add a pool, landscaping, and a barbecue area.

Grimm says it started off well, but then things changed — project managers came and left while work dates were set but not met.

"It's mostly been me reaching out to them, you know, and sometimes four or five times a day," Grimm explained.

Grimm went back online and says nearly all of the company's reviews had become negative. Frustrated, Grimm says he met with one of the company's heads, Brandon Cotter.

Grimm said there was an unusual ask during the meeting.

"He was having issues with getting some of these things and would I be willing to buy some of the materials."

To help move the project along, Grimm said he agreed to buy some material with his own money. He also took on some landscaping to get the job done.

Grimm estimates he's about $125,000 in on the project with the interior finishing of the pool, decking, barbecue area, and some landscaping left to be completed.

"All of the hard stuff's done," he said.



However, progress didn't pick up.

The Let Joe Know team went to the company address listed on their contract.

They were gone.

We spoke to Cotter by phone. He said the company is going out of business, blaming inflation.

Where does that leave Grimm? Cotter says they still plan to complete the pool.

But this isn't the first time Grimm's been promised his pool would be finished. He's filed a complaint with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors.

According to the ROC, Arizona Elite Pools and Backyards LLC's license was revoked this week. The ROC says at least 14 complaints have been filed against the company this year so far with several complaints coming from subcontractors for non-payment.

For Gimm and others who filed with the ROC, they can apply to the recovery fund to possibly recoup some of their money.

You can find steps to apply here.