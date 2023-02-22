Phoenix man paid $12K to restore classic car and lost it all

PHOENIX — When a business asks you to pay most of its costs upfront before any service is done, don't!

We're hearing from more people who pay large deposits and receive nothing in return.

Duane says it happened to him.

He says he bought an old 1962 Chevy Impala in hopes of restoring it.

"My mom and stepfather got married in 1962," he said.

Duane's parents have passed, and he was hoping a refurbished Impala would be a reminder of their great times together.

"He was my best friend forever," Duane said.

Duane found a shop to sand, paint and turn the car into something special.

When they wanted the $12,000 cost upfront, Duane paid it.

"I own a business. I know how cash flow is, so I thought I'd do him a favor that way," Duane explained.

Have you heard the saying "no good deed goes unpunished?" Well, month after month, Duane says he called the shop and only got excuses.

A year later, with no progress report, he says he went out to the business.

"My car was just sitting in exactly the same condition it was one year earlier. I pulled the car out of there and said I wanted my money back," Duane said.

When the business said no refunds, Duane let me know, and our Let Joe Know Better Business Bureau volunteer team took it on.

Our team is solving Arizona consumer problems every day, including big issues like Duane's refund.

There are also smaller, but just as frustrating concerns, like Steve's problem.

Steve hired a shower installer, partly because of an incentive. It would be a free vacation stay — several nights in a condo.

But Steve says when he tried to get the promised accommodations, "they never call us back."

So, he let me know. In one week, our Let Joe Know volunteer Andrew got action. Steve had his promised vacation. Problem solved!

George bought a water pipe connector but says it "leaked all over" the ceiling.

He says the part was faulty, and the maker declined his claim for reimbursement.

George let me know and our problem-solver Linda took this one on.

George writes that he got reimbursed the full $1,324 and says, "thank you again." Another problem solved!

Now back to Duane and the $12,000 missing refund. He says a friend "turned me on to Let Joe Know," and our volunteer Madina was ready.

"She just took that guy from not refunding my money to 'I'll get you your money,'" Duane said.

Madina worked out a payment plan and she kept track.

"She made sure he paid me every nickel of what he owed," Duane said.

Three months later, he had his $12,000 back.

Duane took the Impala to another shop and this time did not pay all upfront.

"I'm very happy and I can't thank you all enough," Duane said.

Problem solved.

The bottom line with any service is to pay as little upfront as possible and more upon progress.

Do you have a consumer problem? Email me: joe@abc15.com