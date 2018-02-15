Phoenix Car Rental hit with $1.8 million judgment

Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 65°
LO: 53°
HI: 65°
LO: 53°
HI: 65°
LO: 53°
Cloudy
HI: 65°
LO: 53°
HI: 65°
LO: 53°
HI: 65°
LO: 53°
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (AG) announced a $1.85 million judgment against a Phoenix-based rental car company for defrauding consumers.
The office sued Phoenix Car Rental, Saban's Rent a Car, and owner Dennis Saban in 2014. In its lawsuit the AG said it got complaints of transmission problems and bad brakes.
The accusations mirrored with what the Let Joe Know team found during it's original investigation in 2009.
We heard from consumers like Isabel who says the car "smelled like vomit and urine, and the backseat was soiled." She says she didn't cause the damage, but was charged for it. Yet when complained says, "he called me an f-ing B."
We talked to other customers who say the were given unsafe cars and were overcharged with hidden fees.
Related: Let Joe Know investigation into Phoenix Car Rental
With hidden cameras we rented three cars from the company. Mechanics found serious problems and the check engine light blacked out.
In its lawsuit the AG says investigators rented a car that was supposed to cost $129 but was charged nearly double.
On Wednesday a judge sided with the AG and consumers, handing down what the office called "one of the largest consumer fraud trial verdicts the Arizona Attorney General’s Office has ever obtained."
A spokesperson says nearly $1,000,000 will go to consumer restitution and estimates that nearly 48,000 are affected.
Potential victims will have to file a complaint with Arizona Attorney Genera's Office to begin the restitution process.
Let Joe Know protects YOU the consumer. We expose scams and hold businesses accountable for their contracts and agreements. Most important, we share consumer red flags before they hit your wallet!
ABC15's Let Joe Know reports air every weekday during ABC15 News at 6pm. You can also find them here and on the Let Joe Know Facebook page.
Want to help Let Joe Know? Become a volunteer! Call 1-855-323-1515 and leave your name, number to start helping us help others.
SO YOU WANT TO KNOW: COMMON QUESTIONS, EASY ANSWERS
REAL CHECK?
3-DAY CANCEL RULE
HOA DISPUTES
DEBT COLLECTORS
STOP JUNK MAIL
CHECKING CHARITIES
RENTAL DEPOSITS
ERASING ELECTRONICS
HIRING CONTRACTORS
PREVENT ID THEFT
IMPROVE CREDIT SCORES
CALL BLOCKERS
HOME WARRANTIES
WEBSITES YOU WANT TO KNOW
Free credit report
Class action settlements
Check businesses complaints
Contractor licenses
Latest recalls
Owed unclaimed money