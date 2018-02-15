Phoenix Car Rental hit with $1.8 million judgment

Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich (AG) announced a $1.85 million judgment against a Phoenix-based rental car company for defrauding consumers.

The office sued Phoenix Car Rental, Saban's Rent a Car, and owner Dennis Saban in 2014. In its lawsuit the AG said it got complaints of transmission problems and bad brakes.

The accusations mirrored with what the Let Joe Know team found during it's original investigation in 2009.

We heard from consumers like Isabel who says the car "smelled like vomit and urine, and the backseat was soiled." She says she didn't cause the damage, but was charged for it. Yet when complained says, "he called me an f-ing B."

We talked to other customers who say the were given unsafe cars and were overcharged with hidden fees.

With hidden cameras we rented three cars from the company. Mechanics found serious problems and the check engine light blacked out.

In its lawsuit the AG says investigators rented a car that was supposed to cost $129 but was charged nearly double.

On Wednesday a judge sided with the AG and consumers, handing down what the office called "one of the largest consumer fraud trial verdicts the Arizona Attorney General’s Office has ever obtained."

A spokesperson says nearly $1,000,000 will go to consumer restitution and estimates that nearly 48,000 are affected.

Potential victims will have to file a complaint with Arizona Attorney Genera's Office to begin the restitution process.