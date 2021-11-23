Paying extra for expedited shipping, but was it worth it?

PHOENIX — Are you shopping online this holiday season? We know mail deliveries services have slowed down, but how about delivery through online retailers like Amazon?

Some people are opting to pay a little extra for an expedited service promising a definite delivery window, but after getting several complaints we are putting Amazon and Walmart subscription services to the test.

"Usually, the only time I have issues is when I'm paying the extra $2.99 to get it that day or like to get it within two hours," said Angie.

Amazon Prime costs $120 a year or $12.99 a month for free two-day shipping on certain items, even free same-day shipping for certain areas.

The additional cost Angie paid is an option on select items that allows you to choose a four-hour delivery window.

So, when you pay that extra fee and the delivery doesn't make it, Maureen says it's frustrating.

"What bothers me is when they tell you, it'll be the next day. And then you get the email stating Oh, it'll be four more days," said Maureen.

"It says sorry, your package is running late. And then it just never shows up. And you have to call and cancel and get your $2.99 back," said Angie.

However, Angie says her experiences with Walmart's subscription delivery service haven't been any better.

"They don't ever live up to what they say they're going to do," said Angie.

While Maureen says she hasn't tried Walmart Plus, she has stuck with her Prime membership because she feels no other service can offer what Amazon does, despite the shipping delays.

"I got the well, ma'am. There's a pandemic going on. So, you have to understand that shipping is delayed," said Maureen. "I know everybody's understaffed, then discount that prime yearly charge."

So, we put Amazon to the test. Wednesday we'll show you what happens with three deliveries on three different days and if extra fees really mean a quicker delivery.