PHOENIX - Want a job where you don't go into work? And this job pays thousands a month.

One Valley woman signed up. Stephanie is a student and was looking for a part-time job. Someone approached her online about becoming a secret shopper for Schmidt Market Research.

She would do 10 tasks and make $4000 a month. Her first task was testing customer service at the post office.

Stephanie got a check for nearly $3000. With that, she was supposed to buy 5 postal money orders at $520 each. She'd be able to pocket the hundreds left. So Stephanie did that.

Stephanie also mailed them to a house, in Vermont as instructed. And she was to fill out a questionnaire about the service provided. But it didn't get that far.

Days later, she finds the check is fake. Her money spent on those postal orders? Gone.

This student was scammed out of all the money she'd saved.

How do you know it's a scam? Look up the supposed employer.

Schmidt Market Research, a legitimate business used by scammers, in this case, has a website disclaimer they never ask for "money, cashiers checks or money orders" as part of research.

Call the bank on the paycheck, and they'll tell you its fake.

And any big check you get before actually doing the work... scam!

We gave Stephanie's information to postal inspectors hoping they'll investigate.

No word yet.

Click here to report a similar scam.

Click here for legitimate jobs through the Mystery Shopping Providers Association.

And remember, never accept a large check in advance or pay for anything with your own money.