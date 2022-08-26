Overcharged for garage repair, how she got her money back!

PHOENIX — When Joyce couldn't get her garage door to open, she called a repair service she'd used before.

"He said I really needed two new springs," she says.

She'd also get a lifetime warranty. Joyce looked at the total amount and thought she saw $340.

"I thought great, I'm happy with that. And I signed everything. But it turned out to be $3400," she says.

$3400 for two springs and as a senior, a warranty she didn't need.

"How many years do I need a warranty on my garage door spring? I was so angry," Joyce says.

When Joyce couldn't get her money back, she let me know. And our Let Joe Know Better Business Bureau volunteer team went to work.

We did the same thing for Nick. He says his van's "rear spoiler was ripped off" in a car wash and the business says, "it wasn't their fault."

Nick's insurance deductible was high, so he'd be stuck paying the repair costs. That is until Let Joe Know problem solver Roxanne got involved.

After some back and forth, the car wash sent Nick a $450 check to cover repairs.

"I can't tell you how good it feels to have someone go to bat for us. Thank you so much!" Nick says.

Watch those car washes! In most cases, their signs say they are not responsible for any damage.

Robert let me know a truck hit him while driving on Interstate 10. He says the truck had a business name on it.

He called them but said "they haven't paid for my damages. I've asked repeatedly. Crickets."

After our volunteer problem solvers took it on, the business agreed to pay Robert's $500 insurance deductible.

His car is now repaired, and he paid nothing out of pocket. Robert says, "thanks again for all your work."

And we had great news for Joyce.

"I don't know what I would have done without you," Joyce says.

Let Joe Know BBB volunteer Joe worked with the garage door business getting to the right person while Joyce worked with her credit card company.

And she got a $2900 refund!

So instead of paying $3400, Joyce paid just $500 for her garage work.

Joyce had great things to say about volunteer Joe and said "I'll love you guys forever."

Would you want to be part of the team?

We could use your help!

Email your contact information: joe@abc15.com